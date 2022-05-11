Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City are all said to be eyeing Kyle McClelland, who is poised to leave Rangers this summer.

Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City are interested in the 20-year-old centre-back’s situation, as per the Daily Record. McClelland is out of contract at the end of this season and it is said that he will be free to leave Ibrox with Rangers unwilling to offer him a new deal.

The summer always brings around chances for clubs to snap up players on cut-price deals, and it seems as though McClelland could be a smart option.

The Northern Irishman will be hoping that he can start to forge a career for himself in the senior game after picking up game time for Rangers’ youth academy. He also spent a short time out on loan with Falkirk in 2021, but with first-team opportunities at a premium and his deal expiring, the door looks to be open for McClelland to make a new start this summer.

Interested parties…

Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City all present decent options for McClelland, but it remains to be seen who firms up their interest with an approach.

Of the three, it would be argued that the Bluebirds offer the best route to senior football. Steve Morison has shown a willingness to offer academy players a chance in the senior team on a wide scale this season, so that could be an appealing factor for McClelland.

Sheffield United have produced some top young talents in years gone by too though, and Huddersfield Town’s youth academy is gaining a solid reputation too, so McClelland looks to have some good options available this summer.