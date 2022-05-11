Birmingham City have held ‘preliminary talks’ about appointing the departing QPR manager Mark Warburton, reports Football Insider.

Warburton, 59, is set to leave QPR this summer. He spent three years with the west London club and did well to keep them competing in the Championship on a tight budget.

After a disastrous 2022 showing though, Warburton is set to leave, and he could already be closing in on his next job.

Birmingham City look set to sack Lee Bowyer after another miserable season in the Championship and Football Insider are reporting that Blues have already held talks regarding the potential appointment of Warburton going into the 2022/23 campaign.

Warburton’s QPR tenure…

Warburton spent three successful years at QPR. He’s left the club in a much better place then when he took over, both in terms of the on-field and the off-field, having brought about a whole new set of exciting young players and doing so on a tight budget.

He likes to play an attacking and daring brand of football but if there’s one criticism of him from his time at QPR, it’s that the R’s were always defensively shaky under his watch.

Nevertheless, he’s an experienced and proven Championship manager and for Birmingham City, Warburton could be exactly what they need to start steadying their own ship.

Bowyer has done the best he can in what is a really difficult job, though it looks like the time is right for him and the club to part ways.