Maxi Lopez is bidding to take control of Birmingham City, and former Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been earmarked as a potential summer signing if he does take over.

Birmingham City’s owners are looking to sell portion of the club and hand over the daily running of the club to a new set of directors.

The news of Blues’ potential takeover has sprung into life following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign in which Birmingham City fans have made their angst against the current ownership known.

Lopez, a former Argentinian footballer, is part of a group trying to take control of Birmingham City, with businessman and Blues fan Paul Richardson also apart of his takeover party.

They face competition from Donald Muir for the club though, with his party looking to complete a £32million takeover.

Costa lot…

It’s an exciting time for Birmingham City fans, and perhaps one of the most exciting stories to come out of this emerging takeover story is the links to Costa.

The 33-year-old striker is currently a free agent following his release from Atletico Mineiro. But he’s best know for his time in England with Chelsea, where he scored 59 goals in 120 outings, winning two Premier League titles and a League Cup too.

He returned to Spain with Atletico Madrid in 2017, spending four seasons back at the club before heading for Brazil last year.

Now a free agent, he could yet seal a shock move to Birmingham City this summer if the club comes under South American ownership, though Blues would surely have to break their wage structure to bring him in.

Stranger things have happened in football, but this transfer would certainly be a shock move.