Hull City are interested in signing former defensive star Curtis Davies this summer, says Alan Nixon.

Davies has spent the last five seasons at Pride Park after a summer 2017 transfer from Hull City.

Last season he was one of the Rams’ most consistent players in a relegation-haunted campaign. He appeared in all 46 games that Wayne Rooney’s side played, not missing one minute of game time.

However, the 37-year-old finds himself out of contract at the end of June. As it stands with the complicated takeover situation at the club, Derby County cannot agree new deals.

Nixon had said at the weekend that Bristol City were keen to bring Davies to Ashton Gate to shore up a defence that leaked 77 goals last season.

Potential old boy return…

Nixon says that the Tigers want Davies back at the MKM Stadium as they look to reshape and regroup under new manager Shota Arveladze.

Of course, Davies knows Hull City well having spent four seasons at the East Yorkshire club after signing from Birmingham City.

Those four seasons saw the dependable centre-half make 144 appearances for the Tigers, scoring seven goals and adding five assists.

Davies showed his undoubted leadership qualities and battling nature in what was a difficult season for Derby County and their fans to endure.

With Arveladze looking to improve on a very disappointing 19th position in the final Championship table, a move for old boy Curtis Davies could give him that stability and cohesion at the back that is needed.

Of course, as Nixon pointed out at the weekend, a move by Hull City will put them onto a collision course with Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City who are also keen.