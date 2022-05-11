Panutche Camara has been transfer listed by Plymouth Argyle after talks of a long term teal broke down despite the hopes of manager Steven Schumacher.

The Guinea-Bissau international sees his current deal expire at the end of next season, with the Pilgrims attempting to get the energetic midfielder to commit his future to the club.

However, it seems that negations have broken down, with those negotiating on Camara’s side saying that the talks will not continue.

It was previously reported that conversations between Camara and Argyle were ongoing, but the club have announced that they will seek a move for the former Crawley Town man in line with their transfer strategy.

It seems that the 25-year-old’s ambitions lie elsewhere, with a move to the Championship the likely destination.

Who are the potential suitors for Camara’s services?

Ryan Lowe is looking to construct a dynamic and athletic squad ahead of his first full season as the boss of the Lilywhites.

Camara would certainly fit the mould to what the Preston boss may target this summer, but the box-to-box player has been wholly southern-based in his professional career, so this may mean a move to North End may seem unlikely.

If the talented midfield man was to stay in League One, it could attract the attention of Peterborough United, who need a replacement for former Argyle loanee Ryan Broom, but the two players have very differing styles.

Whatever Camara’s future may be, it is highly possible that it will take a considerable transfer fee to allow the Pilgrims to sell one of their prize assets despite the contract issues.