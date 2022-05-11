Ian Maatsen is unlikely to return to Coventry City this summer despite a successful loan spell from Chelsea, with Borussia Dortmund close to signing the wing-back, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

The Sky Blues’ Young Player of the Year has attracted interest from further afield after some outstanding performances in his 41 league games for Mark Robins’ side, in which he scored twice.

Germany has been a popular destination for the young talent of Premier League clubs in recent years, but Maatsen would likely only join Dortmund on loan to add extra competition at left-back.

Maatsen has impressed with his energy and athleticism since joining Coventry last summer, which has caught the eye of the well-informed recruitment staff at the German outfit.

There was some hope among supporters that the talented Dutchman could return to the Coventry Building Society Arena, but that now seems increasingly difficult.

How do the Sky Blues replace Maatsen?

Robins may have to bring in another player to fill the left-wing-back role, but he does have other options at the club, with Jake Bidwell and Josh Reid potential candidates to fill Maatsen’s void.

Neither quite have the same burst of acceleration, with Reid yet to feature in a game of English Football since arriving from Ross County last year.

Bidwell is a solid Championship full-back, but he lacks the same attacking prowess shown by Maatsen, which helped the Sky Blues to a competent top half finish.

Another loanee may be a popular option for Coventry after the 20-year-old Dutchman’s great success, but there is now little expectation of Maatsen returning to the Midlands.