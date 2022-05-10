Chinwike Okoli is set to sign his first professional contract with Millwall, The72 has been informed.

Okoli, 18, is a graduate of the Millwall youth academy, and someone who the Lions hold in very high regards.

Last month it was revealed (AllNigeriaSoccer) that the club had offered the youngster his first professional contact with the club, amid links to the likes of Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Cardiff City and Fulham.

Despite the interests from England and abroad, The72 has learned that Okoli will pledge his loyalty to Millwall by signing his first professional contract with the club.

With the young centre-back keen to gain first-team experience, it is yet to be revealed whether Millwall will consider the possibility of loaning him for the 2022/23 campaign.

Young Lions…

Millwall finished the 2021/22 Championship season in 9th. It was another solid season from Gary Rowett’s men and the Lions boss managed to continue the good work he’s doing with some of the club’s younger players.

Names like Billy Mitchell and Dan McNamara have prevailed under the Englishman, who’ll be hoping Okoli can eventually do the same.