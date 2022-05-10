Some big names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up on The72 after we just saw the end of the 2021/22 season.

Barry Bannan, Kyle Joseph and Kayden Jackson are the names that have been floating around in the League One transfer headlines recently.

Sheffield Wednesday captain Bannan has all but confirmed that he will be staying put for the new campaign, despite losing in the play-off semi-final to Sunderland on Monday night. The 32-year-old said that he has ‘unfinished business’ with the Owls and he sees himself at the club next season to go for promotion yet again with the club. Bannan snapped up the Sheffield Wednesday player of the year award earlier this week, after scoring nine goals and assisting seven in the league throughout the campaign.

Portsmouth are reportedly along multiple EFL sides chasing the signature of Swansea City striker Joseph in the summer window. The 20-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at fellow League One outfit Cheltenham Town, netting four goals in 19 appearances. He then returned to the Swans in January, and has made 10 appearances since, scoring none. The striker is said to have a big future ahead of him, and if Portsmouth can’t secure a deal to bring back Leicester City loanee George Hirst, then it may be worth signing the youngster.

Lastly, Ipswich Town are yet to agree a fresh deal with striker Jackson as he approaches the end of his Town contract. In April, it was reported that Kieran McKenna wanted to keep the 28-year-old, but contract talks are not yet progressing. Jackson has netted three goals and provided three assists in his 12 League One appearances next season, and he may search elsewhere to get more game time under his belt.