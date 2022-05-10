Blackpool remain interested in signing Charlton Athletic’s Charlie Kirk despite confirming he has returned to The Valley, it has been reported.

The Charlton Athletic winger remains on the Seasiders’ shopping list after his time on loan at Bloomfield Road.

Kirk spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Blackpool after a slow start to the season in League One under both Nigel Adkins and Johnnie Jackson.

The 24-year-old winger managed three assists in nine Championship games for the team on the north-west coast and it is said that a fee in the region of £500,000 was part of the loan deal in order to make it permanent.

Is the fee justifiable?

One positive Blackpool may find if Kirk returns is that he knows a lot of the squad and he is aware of how Neil Critchley operates.

This removes the period of two-to-three weeks where brand new signings need time to settle. Ultimately, this can slow down their progress and their ability to get up to match fitness in sufficient time.

Not only this, but Kirk did do quite well when he featured over the second half of the campaign. A goal return every three games could definitely be better, but as a young player during his first experience of Championship football, there is certainly room to grow and improve.

However, with some valuable Championship experience under his belt, if Kirk was to find himself in League One with Charlton Athletic next time round, he should have a solid foundation to hit the ground running and help spearhead the Addicks’ rise up the table.