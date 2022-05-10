Middlesbrough have confirmed versatile youngster Joe Gibson has extended his contract with the club, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Middlesbrough will be playing Championship football again after missing out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

With the campaign done and dusted, Chris Wilder and co’s attention can turn to putting their summer transfer plans into action, and one key area Boro will be looking to address is contracts. Now, it has been confirmed one out of contract player’s situation has been resolved.

As announced on the club’s official website, versatile youngster and U23s captain Gibson has penned a new deal at the Riverside Stadium.

Gibson has signed a new two-year contract with Middlesbrough, with his initial deal running out next month. However, his immediate future has now been secured and he will now be looking to get the chance to impress the first-team coaches in pre-season.

Gibson’s senior debut

The Bishop Auckland-born talent made his first senior Boro appearance back in January. He played 58 minutes in the 3-2 win over Mansfield Town in the FA Cup Third Round, even providing one assist.

The vast majority of his game time has come for the club’s U23s side though.

Operating anywhere on the right-hand side as well as in central midfield, Gibson managed four goals and four assists in 25 games this season. He now has 50 U23s appearances to his name for Middlesbrough and with his new deal confirmed, the promising youngster may well have his eyes on a senior breakthrough.