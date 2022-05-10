Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer-round up on The72 following the end of the 2021/22 season.

John Swift, Luke Turner, Jake Clarke-Salter and Charlie Kirk are the names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

The Athletic have reported that West Brom are growing in confidence of signing Reading midfielder Swift. The 26-year-old is set to depart the Royals at the end of the season when his contract expires. It’s his sixth season at the club, and he has just recently passed the milestone of 200 appearances in all competitions for the Berkshire side. 11 goals and 13 assists this season was enough to help his side stay up despite a point deduction.

Nottingham Forest are looking to snap up the free signing of 19-year-old defender Turner from Aberdeen this summer. The youngster has been told that he can leave the Scottish side in the summer, and it looks as though Forest are set to bolster their youth ranks by signing him. Turner was named the Danske Bank Premiership’s young player of the year award for this season on loan at Cliftonville. With senior experience already there, it could be a no brainer for Nottingham Forest to get it over the line.

Sheffield United are amongst Leeds United for clubs chasing the signature of on-loan Coventry City defender Clarke-Salter, who is set to depart Chelsea at the end of the season. The 24-year-old has made 29 Championship appearances for the Sky Blues this season, but was hit with an injury recently that forced him to sit out the rest of the games bar the last game of the season.

Lastly, Blackpool are said to be still chasing a permanent deal for Charlton Athletic winger Kirk. The 24-year-old has provided three assists in his nine appearances whilst on loan at the Tangerines.