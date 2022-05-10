Derby County will be forced to start next season on -3 points if they can not pay their wages this month, Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon.

Derby County’s takeover saga continues to rumble on beyond the end of the campaign as American business Chris Kirchner looks to close out a deal to buy the Rams and save them from administration.

The relegated Championship side have seen administration cripple them this season, limiting their squad size, preventing them from offering new deals to out of contract players and more, and just when it seemed Kirchner was confident of completing a deal soon, new hurdles have emerged.

Kirchner remains at an impasse with Mel Morris over the purchase of Pride Park and Mike Ashley remains an interested party.

Now, The Sun journalist Nixon has said the ongoing financial situation threatens to hamper Derby County’s start to the 2021/22 season as well, with a three point deduction awaiting them if they can not pay their wages this month.

The work continues…

Regardless of how this takeover saga pans out, one thing prospective buyer Kirchner can be applauded for is his transparency.

The American businessman has been clear of his intentions, often sharing updates with Derby County fans on social media. So, after extending his exclusivity period in a bid to purchase Pride Park and iron out any remaining issues with the EFL, it will be hoped that their efforts start to bear fruit sooner rather than later.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Derby County need to be able to offer new deals to out of contract players. Not only that, Wayne Rooney needs to be able to bring in new players, and it will be hoped that their current squad can be paid sooner rather than later to avoid a points penalty heading into next season.