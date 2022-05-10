Hull City finished the 2021/22 Championship campaign in 19th place of the table following their 1-1 draw v Nottingham Forest on the final day of the season.

Hull City endured a turbulent season. But finishing above the drop zone was always the goal for the Humber club, who enter this summer under different management and different ownership than the last summer.

Acun Ilicali is the man at the top of the club and Shota Arveladze is the manager. The club looks set to bolster their ranks this summer and fans should be excited to see who comes through the door.

But one man who may be heading out of the door is Keane Lewis-Potter. The youngster has shone once again with Hull City this season, having been heavily linked with a move to West Ham.

And now, ExWHUemployee says that West Ham would prefer a move for Lewis-Potter this summer over Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, who has also been linked.

Elsewhere, HullLive’s Barry Cooper says that Hull City are keen to bring Manchester United’s Di’Shon Bernard back to the club on loan this summer, with the Tigers having already made an approach to United over a possible return.

One player who won’t be returning to the MKM Stadium this summer though is Liam Walsh – reports have revealed that Hull will not be pursuing a permanent move for the Swansea City loanee.

Lastly, Arveladze recently confirmed that Tom Huddlestone has played his last game for the cub, and that he’ll be moving on this summer.

The summer ahead looks set to be a busy one for Hull City, who could really compete in the Championship next season if they spend wisely.