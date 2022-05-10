Stoke City have confirmed Steven Fletcher, Tommy Smith, James Chester and Tom Ince will be leaving the club at the end of their respective contracts this summer.

Stoke City’s 2021/22 campaign has come to an end, and after a disappointing season, the Potters have the chance to freshen up their ranks.

This summer presents them with the opportunity to shift on some fringe players or some of those who are out of contract while bringing in some fresh faces. And now, it has been confirmed that four out of contract senior men will be on their way this summer.

As announced on the club’s official website on Tuesday afternoon, striker Fletcher, right-sided defender Smith, centre-back Chester and loaned-out winger Ince will all be leaving the club when their contracts expire this summer.

The quartet will all be free to search for new clubs as free agents over the summer ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Expected departures…

None of the four departures will have raised eyebrows too much among Stoke City fans.

Ince was the longest-serving of the quartet having signed in 2018, but he had fallen down the pecking order under Michael O’Neill. He spent the second half of this season on loan with Reading and leaves with 103 appearances for the Potters to his name.

Warrington-born Smith signed a year later and played 106 times for Stoke City across all competitions. As for Fletcher and Chester, they both arrived in 2020, playing 82 and 71 times for the club respectively.