Bournemouth have secured their return to the Premier League after an impressive season under Scott Parker.

Although Bournemouth’s 2021/22 season was dotted with inconsistencies, Parker and his side did enough to finish in 2nd place behind Fulham.

The Cherries are now gearing up for their return to the top flight and already the transfer rumours are circulating, with Bournemouth being linked alongside Fulham in the race to sign Manchester United’s Dean Henderson this summer.

The Sun are reporting that the Championship’s top two are both battling for the loan signing of Henderson, with United willing to pay half of his £120,000-a-week wages in order to find him a temporary home for the 2022/23 season.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth are said to be leading the race to sign Blackburn Rovers’ Joe Rothwell.

Parker wanted to sign the midfielder in January, but he remained at Ewood Park and he’s set to become a free agent next month – the likes of Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest and West Brom are trailing the Cherries in this transfer chase.

Another January target of Bournemouth’s is Josh Bowler. The Blackpool man impressed in the Championship in the season just concluded, and the Seasiders have now announced that they’ve taken up an option to extend his stay at the club.

Lastly, Parker said this week that he will discuss the futures of Gary Cahill and Robbie Brady this week, with the pair out of contract at Bournemouth this summer.

Cherries fans will be hoping to see some impressive signings come through the door this summer as Parker gears up for what will be a tough Premier League campaign next time round.