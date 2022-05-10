Blackburn Rovers have begun to make initial enquiries regarding potential replacements for departing manager Tony Mowbray, it has emerged.

Blackburn Rovers have already been linked with a number of managers as Mowbray prepares to bring an end to his time at Ewood Park.

Chris Hughton (The Sun on Sunday 08.05.22) is the latest to be linked with the soon-to-be-vacant post in Lancashire, while Daniel Farke, Philip Cocu and Gareth Ainsworth have also been touted as possible options for Rovers to look at as Mowbray’s replacement.

Now, an update on Blackburn Rovers’ search for a new boss has emerged from Lancs Live.

The report states that the Championship club have now ‘sounded out’ some potential candidates for the post and initial enquiries have been made as they look to line up some managerial options. Blackburn Rovers are yet to conduct interviews, but once their targets are confirmed and approaches are made, it seems that would be the next step.

A big decision awaits…

After a successful tenure for Mowbray, Blackburn Rovers need to make sure they get this next appointment right.

Mowbray has stabilised the club when they needed it most and after bringing them back up to the Championship has turned them into play-off contenders, so it can only be assumed that the club think it is the best time for him to move on because they now want to be taken to the next level.

With key players out of contract and attracting transfer interest, it won’t be an easy job for the new boss, so Rovers need to ensure their new man can maintain the upward trajectory Mowbray has had them on.