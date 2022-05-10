Sheffield Wednesday lost out on a trip to Wembley in the League One play-off final yesterday evening, and despite it, captain Barry Bannan has sent a positive message to Owls fans on twitter.

Sheffield Wednesday finished in 4th place of the League One table, whilst Sunderland finished 5th, meaning that the two sides would face each other in a play-off semi-final.

The Black Cats took a 1-0 lead into the second leg, and Sheffield Wednesday dominated the game before equalising on aggregate in the 74th minute.

The game looked to be going to extra-time, but a last minute goal from Sunderland’s Patrick Roberts booked their place at Wembley to face Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final.

Many would’ve predicted the Owls to make an immediate return to the Championship in pre-season, but despite not doing so, Darren Moore has done a great job to rebuild the side.

Following the defeat to Alex Neil’s Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday captain Bannan had a message for fans of the club, saying that he’s proud of his teammates and it was the best atmosphere he has ever seen at Hillsborough Stadium:

Where do I start last night we come up short but I’m so proud of my team and staff that has been on this journey with me this season we gave our all to the very end keep your heads up 💙 The fans wow best I’ve seen Hillsborough thanks again your amazing 💙🦉 — Barry Bannan (@bazzabannan25) May 10, 2022

What does the future hold for Bannan?

Whilst being interviewed by Football Heaven after the game, the 32-year-old said that he has ‘unfinished business’ and he’ll be back next season for another promotion push.

Bannan scooped up the Sheffield Wednesday player of the season award this week, scoring nine goals and assisting 12 in League One this season.

The fact he has said he’s staying will be a massive boost for the Owls, who will look to make a return to the Championship next time round.