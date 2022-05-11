After missing out on the play-offs on the final day thanks to a 5-0 thumping from MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle are set for another campaign in League One.

Steven Schumacher was appointed as manager in December after Ryan Lowe’s departure to Preston North End and he is now preparing for his first summer transfer window in charge.

A disappointing end to the 2021/2022 campaign will surely mean the Plymouth Argyle boss will look to add to the quality of the current crop of players, although they may need to raise additional funds to see new faces join the Pilgrims this summer.

Due to the small squad that Argyle currently have, there will not be many names Schumacher will want to let go.

However, here we look at three players Plymouth Argyle should look to offload.

Panutche Camara

Fan favourite Camara is another player who could yet head for the exit door this summer and as it goes, he was transfer listed just yesterday. The Guinea-Bissau star has enjoyed a successful season at Home Park and is someone who has already attracted interest from elsewhere before.

Plymouth Argyle recently exercised an option to extend the 25-year old’s contract into next season but there are doubts he could stay beyond his current deal. The midfielder has had a long-term contract on the table for the club since February and Schumacher is keen to keep him at the club, but he is keen for him to make a decision over his future soon.

After he was transfer listed though, it throws his future right up into the air – Plymouth would surely keep him if he agrees new terms, but that seems unlikely now.

Brandon Pursall

The final player of the three is youth prospect Brandon Pursall. The young centre back has just had an option to extend his current contract exercised but has not been able to feature much this season.

The 18-year-old had only played 180 minutes across two appearances for the Pilgrims this season, as he waited patiently for chances in the team.

However, with the good performances from the defensive trio of Scarr, Wilson and Gillesphey without forgetting the impact of players such as James Bolton and Brendan Galloway who both suffered injuries. It could become difficult for the youngster to find game time next season, especially if Schumacher decides to strengthen at the back.

A loan would likely be the Pilgrim’s preference, but if first-team chances are going to be a premium in the long-term, a sale could be best for all parties.