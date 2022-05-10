Preston North End announced their retained list this week, with the club letting 13 first-team players depart.

Ryan Lowe came into Preston North End earlier in the season. He initially galvanised the team, lifting them away from the bottom three and into the mid-table places.

Form became inconsistent in the second half of the campaign, though fans are optimistic for the future under Low, and their retained list has given fans even more hope for the future.

The Lilywhites have let 13 players go as they look to rebuild the squad. But with so many players leaving, there could be some decisions that might come back to haunt Preston – here we look at three decisions that might do just that…

Releasing Scott Sinclair

Sinclair is one of the most experienced players in this Preston squad. Although he failed to impress last season, going 23 league games without a goal or an assist, he remains a versatile player with bags of experience.

Around a lot of younger players at Deepdale, Sinclair’s inclusion in the 2022/23 squad may well have proved to be fruitful, though he’ll now go in the search for a new club this summer.

Selling Matthew Olosunde

Olosunde was signed on a free transfer from Rotherham United last summer. But the 24-year-old barely featured for Preston owing to injury, playing just twice in the Championship despite impressing with the Millers.

Preston are now open to offers for the American. But Lowe might rue selling the full-back as he showed a lot of promise with Rotherham, and given time, he could become a key player for Preston.

Releasing goalkeepers

Daniel Iversen was Preston’s no.1 for the 2021/22 season. He thoroughly impressed on loan from Leicester City, winning a hat-trick of awards at the club’s end of season awards ceremony.

He’s now returned to his parent club, and Preston have released their 2nd and 3rd choice goalkeepers in Connor Ripley and Mathew Hudson, leaving Lowe with no recognised goalkeeper ahead of the summer.

Goalkeepers will definitely be signed this summer but the pressure is now on Lowe to find a number of them.