QPR announced their retained list last week following the conclusion of their 2021/22 Championship campaign.

QPR finished the Championship campaign in 11th place of the table. It was a disappointing end to another steady season under Mark Warburton, but the club are now set for some changes in the summer.

Warburton is leaving and a number of players are set to depart as well – here we look at three decisions that could come back to haunt the R’s after announcing their retained list…

Letting Dom Ball go

Perhaps the biggest upset on QR’s retained list this season was the news of Ball’s departure. The midfielder will be leaving the club this summer and many fans disagree with the decision to let him go.

He’s versatile layers who can play in front of the defence or even in the middle of defence. He’s a hardened player who always gave his all for the club, and his departure this summer could well leave the next QPR boss short in the middle of the park next season.

Losing Yoann Barbet

Barbet has been a mainstay in the side for the past two seasons. His current contract expires next month however, and QPR are in ongoing discussions over an extension.

Reports revealed earlier this month that the Frenchman has interest from elsewhere in the Championship, so if he doesn’t secure his future in west London, he’ll have options elsewhere.

But with QPR having an already small squad, with a lot of younger players too, keeping hold of a proven and reliable name in Barbet should be paramount.

Handing Charlie Owens a new deal

The former Spurs man has never made a league appearance for QPR. In fact, since joining QPR, the 24-year-old has featured just three times in cup competitions, yet he keeps on being handed new deals.

Injury has kept him from fulfilling his potential so far. He was handed another year extension going into this campaign and the club are continuing talks with him again going into the next season.

It’s a decision met by criticism with fans, and it could prove to be another wasted contract if he can’t stay fit.