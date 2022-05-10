Patrick Roberts has offered his verdict on Sunderland’s ‘tough’ win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The former Manchester City winger scored the winner for Sunderland against Darren Moore’s side in a game which saw the Black Cats edge it on an aggregate of 2-1.

Roberts signed for Sunderland back in January and as someone who was once hailed one of the brightest English prospects, there are definitely still signs of huge quality when he’s on the ball.

The winner came in added time from a low cross from his fellow winger and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jack Clarke.

Speaking to The Chronicle about the winner and what it means for Sunderland, he said:

“We just had to keep believing, keep going and sticking in there. We knew it would be tough coming here, it was tough for them going to our place. We had to dig in, find that extra bit of energy.

“I’ve had a few opportunities in the past few weeks and you know you’ve just got to be in there.”

Over the course of the two-legged affair, over 77,000 supporters were in attendance, making it the biggest play-off semi-final in history.

And that goal for Roberts could well be the biggest of his career, giving Sunderland their second play-off final in three years since they fell to a last minute defeat against Charlton Athletic.

One last win…

Under head coach Alex Neil, Sunderland have only lost once and are now 15 unbeaten.

They face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley on the 21st May in the final and it certainly won’t be an easy task. Gareth Ainsworth’s side are incredibly frustrating and although it’s far from pretty, they’re incredible at what they do.

They have an ability better than most to shut teams out and edge out a victory in the most unlikely of scenarios, and with Sunderland now looking like a ‘never say die’ team it’ll be a very close affair.

And Roberts could once again be a key player for Sunderland in the final, as he was last night at Hillsborough.