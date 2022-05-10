With Coventry City back at their own ground, there were high hopes for the season and fans were not left disappointed.

However, despite the successful season for Coventry City, the lack of squad depth within Mark Robins’ ranks proved to be an issue at times.

The January transfer window was a hot topic when it came to squad depth, with only Jake Bidwell coming into the club whilst numerous players left the club on loans. And after a 12th placed finish, the Sky Blues have room to improve. However, to do so, they’ll need to offload players to fund the improvements.

Here, we have a look at three players Mark Robins should try to offload this summer…

Tyler Walker

After joining the Sky Blues in the summer of 2020, Walker has struggled to live up to the expectations put upon him.

In his first season at the club, he managed to claim top scorer with eight goals in all competitions. However, despite scoring in his first start of the 2021/22 season against Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup, he struggled for game time. Walker managed back-to-back goals in back-to-back starts against Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End in October, but he then had to wait another two months for his next start, coming against Millwall on December 29th.

He then headed out on loan to Portsmouth, where he managed only one goal in 15 appearances.

Although the former Nottingham Forest man may have a point to prove in 2022/23, Coventry City should look to try and make some money back off him before his contract expires next year.

Julien Dacosta

Once again, another signing Mark Robins made ahead of the 2020/21 season.

However, unlike Walker, Dacosta made little to no impact at all, struggling to get into the team ahead of Fankaty Dabo. When he did play, he didn’t particularly set the world alight either, drawing criticism from Coventry City supporters.

This season followed a similar pattern, with Dacosta playing only five times before a deadline day move to Portuguese outfit Portimonense SC in January.

After having high hopes for the French defender, with one year left on his contract, it could be time for Dacosta to depart.

Marcel Hilssner

For every Gustavo Hamer signing, you get a Hilssner signing. After signing in July 2020, Hilssner made no appearances in 2020/21, also being named in the matchday squad just four times.

In January 2021, he was then loaned out to League Two outfit Oldham Athletic, where managed one goal and two assists in 20 games.

He has spent this season out on loan too, linking up with FC Zwickau in Germany, where he went on to make ten appearances.

It seems clear that a summer exit would be beneficial for all parties, so it would be a real surprise to see him still on the books at Coventry City beyond the end of the transfer window.