Peterborough United’s 2021/22 campaign has come to a close, and the club have now confirmed their retained list ahead of the summer transfer window.

Peterborough United’s first and only season back in the Championship has, on the whole, been one to forget.

The club have finished 22nd four points away from safety and will be playing League One football again next season. Now, ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, the club’s retained and released list has been confirmed, with five players transfer listed and three released.

Here, we take a look at three decisions that could come back to haunt Peterborough United upon the confirmation of their retained list.

Jorge Grant transfer listed

One of the five players made available for transfer by Posh is midfielder Grant, and given his League One pedigree, this seems an odd move.

Yes, the former Nottingham Forest man has seen limited game time this season, but he has starred in the third tier before, so it surely would have made sense to keep him on board. Not only that, but with his League One experience in mind, you’d fancy another club in the division to snap him up, so listing him for transfer could really come back to bite Grant McCann and co.

Ryan Broom made available

Broom joined Plymouth Argyle on loan last summer after seeing a lack of game time at London Road and the Pilgrims have expressed a desire to keep him, so it may not be a surprise to see him transfer listed. However, it could yet come back to bit Peterborough United.

He has thoroughly impressed at Home Park this season and his versatility could have made him a valuable asset for Posh as they prepare for life back in League One.

No new deal for Dai Cornell

Although it arguably makes sense to let go of Cornell, given Posh’s current goalkeeping options, it might have been wise to keep him a little longer. With Cornell leaving and Christy Pym transfer listed, youngster Will Blackmore is left as the only ‘keeper on the books.

You’d have to assume that’s because some more fresh goalkeeping additions are lined up, but if Peterborough United come across any obstacles in their search for new ‘keepers, they will be left short on options in between the sticks.