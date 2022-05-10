As per a report from Football Insider, Swansea City are showing interest in Rotherham United chief scout Rob Scott ahead of next season.

Swansea City finished the season poorly to finish in 15th place of the Championship table, but have shown some exciting performances throughout the season, however the consistency is not there just yet.

The club and the fans will be hopeful of a much better season next time round, and the recruitment in the summer will play a massive part in that.

Loan players such as Hannes Wolf and Cyrus Christie have been star outputs for the Swans, and there’s no doubt they should look to get them both back for the next campaign.

They also have four other players running out of contract, so some signings will have to be made to make up for it.

In recent years, the Welsh side’s recruitment hasn’t been too inspiring, and as a result, they are targeting Rotherham United head of recruitment Scott.

Rotherham spell

The 48-year-old was hired chief scout of the Millers in the 2018/19 season, and has signed many gems in his spell at the club.

Players such as Ollie Rathbone, Dan Barlaser and Chiedozie Ogbene have been signed by Scott – three players who have played massive parts in Rotherham United’s success this season, and there’s no doubt they will be wanted this summer.

It would be a massive blow for the Millers, who would be losing a key staff member who is highly praised by Paul Warne and Tony Stewart.