West Brom are optimistic about completing a deal to sign out of contract Reading talisman John Swift this summer, reports The Athletic.

Swift, 26, is set to leave Reading at the end of next month when his contract expires.

The former Chelsea youngster has been a shining light for Reading since joining in 2016, though particularly in the Championship season just concluded where he scored 11 and assisted 13 more.

He’s had admirers all throughout the season with the likes of Leeds United having been heavily linked. But the Yorkshire side haven’t been mentioned alongside Swift in a number of weeks now.

Instead, West Brom have emerged as suitors. Steve Bruce is keen to add some creativity to his side this summer, and keen to take advantage of the free and loan markets too – Swift certainly fits the bill then.

And emerging reports from The Athletic (via HITC) have revealed that the Baggies are confident of bringing Swift to The Hawthorns this summer.

Contract complication…

Swift’s current contract expires this summer. For a number of months now, it’s looked as though Swift would be leaving the Berkshire club upon his contract expiry, but it might not be as straightforward as that.

The midfielder opened up on his contract situation at the start of the month and said that the situation is out of his hands, which could suggest that Reading are working on a new deal for the midfielder, or that they have some kind of option to extend his stay.

If they do, it’ll be a blow to West Brom and to Swift – he’s a fine player and he deserves to be paying much higher up in the Championship, and for the Baggies, Swift looks as though he’d be a key addition to Bruce’s side ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.