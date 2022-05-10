Sheffield United are in discussions with out of contract centre-back Jack Robinson over a new deal, Football League World has claimed.

Sheffield United signed Robinson from Nottingham Forest back in 2020, adding him to their defensive ranks during their first season back in the Premier League. The Blades ultimately dropped out the top division, but ex-Liverpool youngster Robinson remains on the books and has been a mainstay in Paul Heckingbottom’s side, helping them earn a place in the Championship play-offs.

And now, Football League World has claimed that Robinson is in discussions over a new contract at Bramall Lane.

Heckingbottom has stressed a desire to resolve players’ contract situations despite the ongoing takeover speculation surrounding the club. However, given that the Blades boss has already confirmed Robinson has already triggered a contract extension, it seems odd that they would enter discussions over a new contract so soon after they already secured his immediate future.

Full focus on Forest…

While it is claimed talks over a new contract are ongoing, Robinson and co will be fully focused on the upcoming first leg tie against Nottingham Forest.

The two sides meet at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon, and after two tight games between the pair this season, it will be an intriguing clash when the two meet. Both meetings between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest this campaign ended in a 1-1 draw, but there will be an outright winner from this two-legged tie as both battle for a return to the Premier League.