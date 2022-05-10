ExWHUemployee says that West Ham’s main Championship target this summer is Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter.

Lewis-Potter is one of a number of Championship players to have been linked with a move to West Ham ahead of this summer.

David Moyes’ side are long-term admirers of the Hull City man, who scored 12 and assisted three in his 46 league outings for the Tigers this season.

But the Hammers have also been mentioned alongside Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, who has also been linked to a number of Premier League clubs after an impressive season with the Reds.

But ExWHUemployee says (via westhamzone.com) that Moyes would prefer a move for Lewis-Potter, who is a main transfer target for his club ahead of the summer.

“The main winger that I believe we’re after is Keane Lewis-Potter of Hull.

“He scored a good goal at the weekend and the manager is very keen on signing him I’ve heard. He also likes Johnson at Forest, but his price tag is likely to be a lot higher.”

Johnson scored an impressive 16 goals for Forest in the Championship this season, assisting 10 more to help his side claim a place in the play-offs.

Forest go up against Sheffield United this weekend and they could yet seal their return to the Premier League, meaning that any potential Forest transfers will be put off until the summer.

“If Forest go up, which they have every chance of doing because they were one of the better teams in the play-offs, then I don’t think they would want to sell Johnson,” ExWHUemployee continued.

“So I would say at the moment, Lewis-Potter is someone to look out for.”

Lewis-Potter on the way out?

Hull City have unearthed a gem in Lewis-Potter. He’s taken to the Championship really well, performing strongly in a Hull side that have struggled near the foot of the table.

But with the Tigers having new owners in place, they might not be so keen to offload Lewis-Potter at first ask.

He’s under contract until the summer of 2023 and so unless a new deal can be agreed, Hull might fancy a sale this summer whilst his stock is high, and before as he enters the final year of his deal.

For West Ham, Lewis-Potter’s contract situation works in their favour. But if Hull can agree fresh terms, it’d swing the situation back in favour of them.

It’s a difficult one to predict as it stands, but Lewis-Potter is certainly a prospect for Hull City.