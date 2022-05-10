Rotherham United have made an immediate return to the Championship following their 2nd place finish in League One.

It was a season to be proud of for the Millers, ending on 90 points and having the best defensive record in the league. It came down to the last game of the season, but Paul Warne’s men got the job done with a 2-0 win away at Gillingham.

This summer, 10 players see their contracts expire, meaning that a big summer looks to be ahead for Rotherham United.

They may opt to move for some former players to help them stay in the division, so with that said, here are three ex-Millers who Rotherham United should consider signing for free this summer…

Will Vaulks – Cardiff City

Vaulks, 28, spent three seasons at the Millers before signing for Cardiff City on a permanent deal ahead of the 2019/20 season. The Welsh international racked up 137 appearances under Warne, and was an evident fan favourite at the club.

This summer, the midfielder sees his deal at the Bluebirds expire, and it is unknown whether he will extend his stay with the club until their retained list is announced.

Matt Olosunde – Preston North End

The Manchester United prodigy made 72 appearances during his two-year spell with Rotherham United, but fans may argue that he was inconsistent. But, towards the end of last season, Olosunde showed his quality, earning himself a move to Preston North End.

Now though, after making just two appearances this season due to injury, the Lilywhites have announced that the right-back has been made available for transfer, and could be available on a free.

Dom Ball – QPR

Ball’s time at the Millers didn’t go as expected, but on his day, he was a quality player. The 26-year-old versatile man made just 15 appearances in red and white, and was sent out on loan twice.

QPR have announced that Ball will be departing the club in the summer after making just 19 appearances this season, and Rotherham United should look to bring him back to add more Championship quality to their side.