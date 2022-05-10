Sheffield United finished the Championship season in 5th place of the table, booking themselves a play-off semi-final test against Nottingham Forest.

Forest travel to Bramall Lane this weekend to face Sheffield United in the first of two semi-final legs.

Ir promises to be a tough game for both sides, but an entertaining one for the neutral, with the two teams having enjoyed strong seasons in the Championship.

And the two teams are now battling for the same player, with departing Blackburn Rovers man Joe Rothwell a target of both Forest and Sheffield United.

The midfielder is leaving Rovers next month and he has a number of Championship admirers, with Forest having joined the race this week and now the Blades too.

Elsewhere, another summer target of Sheffield United’s is Manchester City and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

He looks set to seal another loan move this summer after an impressive campaign with Portsmouth in League One, and speaking on his future, the shot-stopper said:

“I’ve absolutely no idea, but I’m open to everything. I’ve got to meet some people at Manchester City and see what they have to say.

“Like I said, my aim is to just go out and play again. I have to continue to get games under my belt and keep these experiences coming.”

Meanwhile, one player who has shone on loan for Sheffield United this season is Morgan Gibbs-White. But it looks as though the Englishman will be given a chance to shine in Wolves’ first-team next season after reports from TEAMtak revealed Bruno Lage’s plans for the midfielder.

Lastly, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has urged his players to step up to the plate ahead of their play-off battle v Nottingham Forest this weekend.

It’s set to be an enthralling game in South Yorkshire and speaking to The Star ahead of the clash, Heckingbottom had this to say:

“Big games are what you play for at this time of the season, you remember that.

“If you’re in promotion teams you remember them. As a player you remember individual moments, if you score the winner that gets your team up of course you’ll remember it, you’ll have a photo of it on your wall.

“The players have given themselves the opportunity now to make those memories, to be that player, that team the fans talk about in ten years’ time.”

The first-leg kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.