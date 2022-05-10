QPR finished the Championship season in 11th place of the table, after a 1-0 win away at Swansea City on the final day.

And the win at Swansea City was Warburton’s last as QPR manager. He’s set to leave the club this summer and who might replace him remains a mystery.

One man who won’t be replacing Warburton this summer though is Newport County boss James Rowberry, who’s pledged his loyalty to Newport County after reports inked him with a move to west London.

Elsewhere in the QPR dugout, assistant manager John Eustace remains a leading contender for the Watford job. The ex-Hornet looks keen to seal his first managerial position and reports have claimed that he’s already held initial talks with Watford regarding their managerial position.

And in terms of playing staff, QPR announced their retained list last week, announcing that several players are set to leave and that several more remain in talks over new deals with the club.

One player set to leave this summer is David Marshall. But the Scot looks to be closing in on his next club already with reports strongly linking him with a free transfer to Hibernian.

Lastly, Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday (08.05.22) that QPR loan ace Andre Gray is wanted by Preston North End – his Watford contract is out this summer and the Lilywhites are said to be considering a potential summer swoop for Gray, who ended the season as QPR’s top scorer in the league with 10.

There’s plenty of moving wheels at QPR at the moment, with the club having plenty on their summer to-do list.