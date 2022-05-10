Portsmouth are reportedly among the sides eyeing up Swansea City’s young striker Kyle Joseph ahead of the summer transfer window.

Portsmouth will be playing League One football once again next season after finishing 10 points shy of the play-off spots in 10th this season, but Danny Cowley is determined to strengthen his ranks and push for the top six next season.

And as per Wales Online, one player on his radar is Swansea City striker Joseph.

It is said that Pompey are among the several Football League sides to have identified the former Wigan Athletic youngster as a transfer target ahead of the upcoming summer window. Wales Online’s report doesn’t specify if it would be a permanent or temporary deal, but given that Joseph is still contracted to Swansea City for another three years and the potential he possesses, you’d assume it would be a loan exit.

One to watch…

Although Joseph hasn’t made a telling impact at Swansea City just yet, there’s no doubt he is one to watch for the future.

He thoroughly impressed in his breakthrough with Wigan Athletic and showed sparks of what he’s capable of while on loan with Cheltenham Town, where he managed four goals and two assists in 22 outings. His hard-working displays at the top of the pitch and his ability to play out on the right-hand side as well as up front could make him a valuable addition for Pompey or any other team eyeing a deal.