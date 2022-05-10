In their retained list announcement, Blackpool have announced that midfielder Ethan Robson will depart the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Following their return back to the Championship for this season, Blackpool have finished in 16th place, strongly cementing a spot in the second tier for the next campaign.

Neil Critchley has done a fantastic job at carrying over the momentum from last season’s promotion-winning delight, and many may say that they have exceeded expectations.

Now, ahead of the new campaign, Blackpool have announced their retained list as they look to clear out the squad in hopes of a busy summer window to take them to the next level.

A player they have confirmed that is leaving the club is Robson, who has managed just two appearances since returning to the Tangerines in January from his MK Dons loan deal.

Previous links

The 25-year-old was impressing whilst on loan at the Dons in the first half of the season, making 18 appearances before being recalled back to his parent club.

MK Dons had two permanent bids rejected for their former loan ace towards the end of the January transfer window, and last month it was reported that the club are set to reignite their interest in the midfielder.

After their play-off disappointment against Wycombe Wanderers, the Dons will be looking to recruit early to prepare to get back to where they belong, and Robson could be their first target, especially with him being available on a free this summer.