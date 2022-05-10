Blackpool have confirmed they have exercised an option to extend Josh Bowler’s contract at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool recruited Bowler on a free transfer last summer, snapping him up after his departure from Premier League side Everton.

The swoop proved to be one of the Championship’s most impressive signings of the season, with the 23-year-old starring at Bloomfield Road over the 2021/22 campaign. He managed eight goals and three assists in 45 games across all competitions, with his form reportedly attracting the interest of Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Leicester City back in February.

There has been some uncertainty surrounding his long-term future with Blackpool, especially with interest growing elsewhere, but now, the club have confirmed an option to extend Bowler’s stay at the club has been exercised.

The Tangerines announced their retained list on Wednesday morning, confirming Bowler is among those to see their stays extended.

Extension secured…

Although the option only sees Bowler’s stay extended by 12 months, it provides some insurance for Blackpool. It means they are at no risk of losing the star winger for nothing this summer, and if the likes of Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth have maintained their interest, they will have to conjure up a transfer fee to secure Bowler’s services.

While Bowler has seen his Blackpool stay extended alongside Keshi Anderson, Ewan Bange, Brad Holmes, Richard Keogh, Stuart Moore and Jordan Thorniley, eight players will be leaving the Tangerines.

Ethan Robson, Grant Ward, Cameron Antwi, Ryan Grant, Johnny Johnston, Matthew Liptrott, Charlie Monks and Sky Sinclair will not be seeing their contracts renewed.