Rotherham United finished the 2021/22 League One season as runners-up behind Wigan Athletic, meaning the Millers will play Championship football next season.

Rotherham United entered the final game of the season needing to win or needing MK Dons to lose to be promoted to the Championship, and despite the Dons’ 5-0 win at Plymouth Argyle, Paul Warne’s side beat Gillingham 2-0 to secure a second tier spot for the next campaign.

The Millers will need a busy summer this time round with players inevitably leaving the club either upon the expiry of their contracts or being bought by higher-placed teams.

With that said, we look at the latest Rotherham United news over the past week or so…

The Yorkshire outfit, as well as Preston North End and Blackpool, are eyeing a move for out of contract AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan. Despite their relegation, the 22-year-old has been a star output for his side, scoring once and assisting five times in 34 league appearances.

As per a tweet from Paul Davis following Rotherham United’s promotion from League One, the club are set to table an offer for on-loan Sunderland striker Will Grigg. The veteran scored six goals in all competitions during the course of the season, but it wasn’t his goal-scoring efforts that earned praise whilst at the Millers. His contract at the Black Cats is up in the summer, and it would come as no surprise if he re-joins his temporary club.

Boss Warne has revealed his transfer plans for the summer window, predicting that the club will make ‘seven’, ‘eight’, ‘nine’ signings ahead of their return to the Championship.

Rotherham Advertiser’s Davis confirmed that Rotherham United would start contract talks ‘next week’ on 03.05.22, meaning that they are set to begin sometime this week. The club see 10 players out of contract in the summer, meaning it will be a busy week for the Millers.