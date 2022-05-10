Leeds United are among the sides pursuing a deal for Coventry City loan star Jake Clarke-Salter, whose Chelsea contract expires at the end of this season.

Coventry City brought Clarke-Salter in on loan last summer, recruiting him from Chelsea on a season-long deal.

The 24-year-old made a good impression in his time with the Sky Blues too. Injury limited him to 31 appearances across all competitions for Mark Robins’ men, but his assured performances at the back made him a popular figure among supporters. Now, with the summer approaching, it has been claimed the Coventry City loan ace is attracting interest.

The Sun has said that Leeds United, Sheffield United, PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge have all shown an interest in the centre-back.

Clarke-Salter’s contract with Chelsea expires at the end of this season, and given the current ownership issues at Stamford Bridge, the Premier League club can not extend any contracts as it stands, freeing Clarke-Salter to move on for nothing this summer.

Proving his worth

Clarke-Salter’s previous EFL loan spells with Sunderland and Birmingham City didn’t see the Carshalton-born centre-back impress much, but there’s no doubt that he starred under Mark Robins this season.

The popular defender helped keep eight clean sheets with Coventry City, putting in a string of strong performances in Robins’ back three as they enjoyed a season to be proud of. Now though, it seems as though a fresh challenge awaits Clarke-Salter, and it’s safe to say he isn’t short of options heading into the summer transfer window.