Ipswich Town and striker Kayden Jackson are yet to reach an agreement over a new contract at Portman Road, the East Anglian Daily Times has said.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is approaching his first summer transfer window in charge at Portman Road, and there’s no doubt that he’ll want to freshen up his ranks by bringing in some fresh faces and moving some out of favour players on.

One man who the club are keen to keep is striker Jackson. It was said by Mark Ashton back in April that McKenna had made his position on the 28-year-old’s future clear, but contract talks are yet to bear any fruit.

As per a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town and Jackson are yet to come to an agreement over a new contract.

It is said that talks have been positive and Jackson is still keen to stay at the club though, but with interest from elsewhere likely to arise, the Tractor Boys will be keen to secure an agreement sooner rather than later.

A role to play under McKenna

Jackson’s time at Portman Road hasn’t been the smoothest, struggling for consistent game time under previous management while having to contend with injury problems at times too.

However, his spell in the side across February and March showed he can have a role to play for McKenna and co.

Jackson scored three goals and laid on three assists in a five-game stretch across February and March, impressing through the middle as a centre-forward and out on the left-hand side. McKenna will be hoping that if Jackson signs a new deal, he can emulate that kind of form on a long-term basis to help fire Ipswich Town back into the Championship.