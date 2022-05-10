Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan has said he still has “unfinished business” at Hillsborough after their play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

Sheffield Wednesday suffered heartbreak in their bid to return to the Championship at the first time of asking. Patrick Roberts’ late goal cancelled out Lee Gregory’s goal to set up a play-off final between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers, condemning the Owls to another season of League One football in turn.

It comes as a huge blow to Wednesday, but star man and club captain Bannan has affirmed his commitment to the club.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Scottish midfield maestro has vowed that he has “unfinished business” at Hillsborough, confirming that he was to stay with Sheffield Wednesday this summer and help them return to the Championship. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve got unfinished business, I’ve said that.

“I wanted to get promoted this season, it hasn’t happened, so I see myself staying here to get promoted next season and giving it another go. I wanted to lift a trophy as captain of this club. That’s what I’ll continue to do

“We’ve come up short, we were a game away from Wembley and that chance to lift that trophy, but it’s unfinished business and hopefully I’m back here to do it again next season.”

Looking to 2022/23…

After missing out on promotion this season, Moore and co will be looking to come back stronger next time around.

The summer provides the chance for Moore to freshen up and strengthen his ranks before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign. It will be hoped that Wednesday can endure a smoother campaign after so many injury struggles during the season after losing out to the better side across two legs.

There’s no doubt League One will be as tough as ever, but keeping Bannan ensures Sheffield Wednesday will still hold a key that has unlocked so many third-tier defences this season, and it will be hoped he can star once again next season.