Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has ruled himself out of a return to Scottish football.

Mowbray, 58, is leaving Blackburn Rovers after five years in charge of the club. He took charge of his last game as Rovers manager v Birmingham City last weekend, and already he’s being linked with a number of clubs.

Scottish top flight club Hibernian have been linked with Mowbray whilst League Two outfit Hartlepool United have also been mentioned following their surprise sacking of Graeme Lee earlier this month.

Speaking to Blackburn though, Mowbray has outlined what he wants in his next football club, saying:

“I think a club that is ambitious, a club that wants to get to the Premier League. I would suggest not Scottish football, I have done the pinnacle of Scottish football.

“It didn’t work out for me. I think a challenge to get to the Premier League in the hugely competitive division this is would be an ideal situation for me.”

Mowbray then seems keen on taking on another Championship job. There’s a few openings this summer, with QPR parting ways with Mark Warburton and Birmingham City looking as though they might do the same with Lee Bowyer.

The Watford job is vacant going into the summer too, so there are definitely options for Mowbray, but it remains a question of whether these clubs would take a chance on the departing Rovers boss.

He’s certainly had his critics at Ewood Park. But on the whole, he’s done a good job at the club, helping to bring about a new batch of players whilst delivering steady Championship finishes.

If he can get another job in the Championship then Rovers fans will surely wish him well, and he could yet prove to be a hit with another club going into the 2022/23 campaign.