Nottingham Forest are reportedly showing an interest in Irish defender Luke Turner, who has been told he can leave Aberdeen this summer.

Nottingham Forest’s main priority will be their upcoming play-off clashes with Sheffield United, but there’s no doubt that Steve Cooper and co will also have their eyes on the summer transfer window as they look to further strengthen their ranks.

Now, it has been claimed that one player on their radar is Aberdeen talent Turner.

According to the Daily Record, the 19-year-old centre-back has been told that he can leave Pittodrie this summer despite a strong season on loan in Northern Ireland with Cliftonville. Turner’s deal expires at the end of the season and even though he was named the Danske Bank Premiership’s Young Player of the Year for his performances this season.

🥇 Congratulations to Luke Turner, who has been named the Danske Bank Premiership's Young Player of the Year. ➡️ https://t.co/MYdqO8AOhE pic.twitter.com/Xn4LpWscZA — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) May 9, 2022

A shrewd target…

At 19, Turner already has a good amount of senior experience to his name, and it certainly seems he has been making good on his time in Northern Ireland. The Premiership’s Young Player of the Season has helped keep 19 clean sheets in 43 outings for Cliftonville, also managing two goals.

The Republic of Ireland youth international certainly looks as though his best days are still ahead of him, and with his deal expiring, it would be a low-risk move for Nottingham Forest.

It is said that he would initially link up with the club’s U23s if a move was completed. There’s a clear path from the youth academy to the senior side at the City Ground too, with the likes of Joe Worrall, Brennan Johnson and Ryan Yates all becoming key first-team players for Nottingham Forest after progressing through their esteemed youth ranks.