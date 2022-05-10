Reading’s key defender Andy Yiadom is closing in on a new contract with the Royals, it has been reported by Berkshire Live.

Reading have endured a difficult 2021/22 campaign, but they can say they will be a Championship side next season after Paul Ince guided them to safety at the expense of Peterborough United, Derby County and Barnsley.

The Royals’ attention will now turn to the summer, where they will be hoping they can add some fresh faces while keep key players around. And now, as per Berkshire Live, one key player who is set to stay at the Select Car Leasing Stadium is Ghanaian international Yiadom.

It is said that Yiadom is close to extending his contract with Reading after another strong season for the club.

This campaign saw the former Barnet and Barnsley man play 38 times in the Championship, chipping in with one goal and two assists in the process. His efforts have taken him to 132 outings in a Reading shirt – 45 less than his 177 for Barnet, which is his highest for a single club in his career to date.

A busy summer awaits

Yiadom’s contract extension will come as welcome news for the Royals given that they can’t pay transfer fees for any players yet.

A whole host of the squad are out of contract at the end of the season too, so securing the 30-year-old’s services on a new contract comes as a big boost. It remains to be seen what sort of state the Reading squad is in come the start of next season, but it will be a welcome sight to see Yiadom lining up at the back.