Hibernian are keen on hiring Oxford United boss Karl Robinson, reports Daily Record.

Hibernian are without a manager, but the Scottish club are set to begin interviews with potential managerial candidates this week.

And reports coming out of Scotland claim that Oxford United boss Robinson is of ‘serious interest’ to the club.

The 41-year-old Robinson is in his third managerial job in the English Football League. Formerly of MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and now with Oxford United, Robinson is proving himself to be a competent manager in the third tier.

His side narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs in the season just concluded, finishing in 8th after what was another hard-fought season from the U’s.

But the Oxfordshire club could now be dealt a cruel blow with Hibernian taking a strong look at Robinson – Hibs currently sit 8th in the Scottish top flight table.