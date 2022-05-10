Preston North End are plotting a surprise move to sign Andre Gray this summer.

Gray, 30, has just concluded a decent loan spell with QPR. The striker left Watford to join the R’s are on loan for the 2021/22 Championship season, where he scored 10 goals in 28 Championship outings.

He ended the campaign as the club’s top scorer in the league. His Watford contract expires next month though, and Alan Nixon is saying that Preston are plotting a surprise move for the Jamaican international.

Writing in The Sun on Sunday (08.05.22, via deepdaledigest), Nixon says that Ryan Lowe’s Preston outfit are mulling over a potential swoop for Gray, though wages will be the obvious obstacle.

Reports in the past have estimated that Gray earns upwards of £70,000-a-week at Vicarage Road, meaning he would have to take a significant pay cut to join Preston, or indeed any Championship club this summer.