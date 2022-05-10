QPR ‘keeper David Marshall is set to complete a move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian after learning his contract in West London will not be extended.

QPR recruited experienced shot-stopper Marshall back in January in the wake of their goalkeeping injury crisis. He arrived on a short-term deal until the end of the season, and after 12 outings for the R’s, it was confirmed last week that he would be leaving at the end of his contract.

However, as per West London Sport, it hasn’t taken Marshall long to find a new club.

It is said that Marshall is closing in on a move to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian. The former Derby County and Cardiff City man has attracted other interest north of the border, it is added, but it seems as though it will be Hibs who secure the 37-year-old’s services on a bargain deal this summer.

QPR’s goalkeeping makeover

Marshall wasn’t the only experienced shot-stopper to join the R’s on a free transfer amid their shortage of options in between the sticks, with Kieren Westwood also joining on a short-term deal. He too will be heading for the exit door this summer, as will Dillon Barnes.

That means whoever takes the reigns after Mark Warburton’s departure will be free to shape the goalkeeping department to their liking.

Seny Dieng and Jordan Archer are contracted to the club beyond this summer, as is recent stand-in youngster Murphy Mahoney, so it will be interesting to see what QPR’s options in between the sticks look like come the start of the 2022/23 campaign.