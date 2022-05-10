Fulham are hoping to agree new terms with defender Tosin Adarabioyo this summer, reports The Sun.

Adarabioyo, 24, has enjoyed another standout season with Fulham. The Englishman featured 44 times in the Championship season just concluded, proving to be a rock at the back once again.

But the Fulham man hasn’t been without his admirers. The Sun say that Newcastle United and Arsenal both wanted to sign him last summer, though more recently West Ham have been linked with a move.

Back in February, it was revealed that the Hammers were set to mvoe for Adarabioyo this summer in a £22million move.

Adarabioyo has just a year remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage but the Londoners are hoping to extend that deal, as to avoid another contract stand-off with a key player.

Marco Silva’s side have been dealt a cruel blow this season, with youngster Fabio Carvalho looking set to seal a budget move to Liverpool after a contract back and forth with the club.