The Athletic’s Michael Walker says that Bournemouth are favourites to sign Blackburn Rovers’ Joe Rothwell this summer.

Rothwell, 27, will be released by Blackburn Rovers this summer. He’s just concluded an impressive season with the Lancashire club, scoring three and assisting 10 in his 41 league outings.

Bournemouth wanted to sign the former Manchester United back in January but couldn’t prise him away from Ewood Park.

Heading into the summer though, the Cherries are favourites to land him. West Brom have also been closely linked with Rothwell, with recent reports linking Nottingham Forest too – Walker though has now revealed that Sheffield United are in the race for his signature.