Sunderland beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 on aggregate to book their place in the League One play-off final last night.

Sunderland won the first-leg 1-0 at the Stadium of Light, drawing 1-1 at Hillsborough last night thanks to a dramatic 93rd minute goal from Patrick Roberts.

It caps a mighty turnaround from Black Cats boss Alex Neil whose side will face Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley later this month.

They overcame a strong Sheffield Wednesday side on the night, with Darren Moore’s side looking as though they’d taken the game to extra time when Lee Gregory scored in the 74th minute.

But Sunderland stood strong, stood by their game plan and came out as deserved winners.

Many had backed Sheffield Wednesday to claim a place in the play-off final. Neil though had other ideas, and speaking to Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith after the game, he said: