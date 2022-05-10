Sheffield Wednesday were knocked out of the League One play-off semi-finals last night by Sunderland.

Sunderland headed to Sheffield Wednesday’s iconic Hillsborough ground to play the second of their League One play-off semi-final legs last night.

The Black Cats won the first leg 1-0 but would find themselves a goal down after 74 minutes last night, with Lee Gregory making the aggregate score 1-1.

The game was headed for extra time before Patrick Roberts found the back of the net in the 93rd minute. Sunderland held on through 10 minutes of added time to book their place at Wembley, where they’ll play Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final later this month.

Sunderland fans are obviously elated with the result, but so too was Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie – he tweeted after the game last night: