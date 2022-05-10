Exeter City begin life in the third tier for the first time in a decade, with a big pre-season on their hands as they look to avoid an immediate drop back to League Two.

Matt Taylor’s side were pipped to the League Two title on the final day of the 2021/2022 season by Forest Green Rovers following Exeter’s defeat against Port Vale.

But Exeter still claimed promotion with a 2nd place finish and now, the club will certainly bring in several fresh faces in the summer which could spark the end of others players spells at the club.

Here we look at three players who could depart…

George Ray

Welsh centre-back George Ray joined the club last summer following his release from League Two side Tranmere Rovers, hoping to provide competition alongside the likes of Alex Hartridge and Pierce Sweeney.

Ray has made 23 appearances for Exeter City last season whilst finding the back of the net on two separate occasions against Rochdale in the league and against Bradford City in an FA Cup replay.

The 28-year-old could depart the club having fell out of favour under Taylor and having spent the second half of the season on loan at League Two side Leyton Orient.

With Exeter surely in the market for a defender or two, Ray could be the man who makes way and frees up some funds for a future arrival to join the club this summer.

Josh Coley

Winger Josh Coley joined Exeter City last summer after arriving from National League side Maidenhead United and following the departure of Randell Williams to Championship side Hull City.

Coley made 18 league appearances for the club last season with the majority of them being as a substitute. His only goals for the club came during an EFL Trophy match against Bristol Rovers.

The 23-year-old has failed to play 90 minutes once this season and could find game time under Taylor a lot more difficult to find next season with the competition within the squad being at an all-time high.

Therefore, could we see Exeter opt to offload Coley this summer in order to bring in a player who is perhaps better suited to Taylor’s style of play.

Harry Kite



Midfielder Harry Kite is a product of the famous Exeter City academy, which has produced many talents in recent times including Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu.

This season, Kite has been limited to just 14 League Two appearances as well as six further appearances in cup competitions for the club this season. This includes his only goal of the season, which came against Bristol Rovers in August 2021.

The 21-year-old hasn’t featured for the club since early January during an EFL Trophy match against League One side Portsmouth but his last league appearance was against Bradford City in mid-December, and he’s only made the League Two matchday squad twice since the turn of the year.

With Kite slipping down the pecking order this season despite the injury to Kyle Taylor, we could yet see his career at St James Park come to a conclusion this summer.