Sunderland drew 1-1 against Sheffield Wednesday in the second-leg of the play-off semi-final, booking their place at Wembley.

Sunderland are off to Wembley later this morning, beating Darren Moore’s side 2-1 on aggregate following their 1-0 home win.

A tense first-half saw the hosts get the better chances, but Sunderland didn’t really look shaken too much.

In the second-half, the Black Cats began brightly but it wasn’t long before Wednesday piled on the pressure and reaped the rewards, taking the lead through Lee Gregory.

But a goal in the 93rd minute from Patrick Roberts saw Sunderland steal it at the depth.

Sunderland will face Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final as they hope to regain a spot in the Championship.

Here we look at three Sunderland players who impressed in this clash against Sheffield Wednesday according to WhoScored…



Danny Batth – WhoScored rating 7.73

The centre-half was outstanding again, he helped Bailey Wright in nullifying Sheffield Wednesday’s threat for the second game running.

Wednesday’s success came with the low cross, and with eight aerials won, they were never going to have much success in the air.



Patrick Roberts – WhoScored rating 7.86

Roberts got the winner in this game as he put away Jack Clarke’s low cross.

Roberts looked dangerous whenever he was on the ball and much like the first-leg, the Wednesday defence appeared scared when he ran at them.

He was the one of the most involved players in red and white with 51 touches and he has written his name all over this affair.



Jack Clarke – WhoScored rating 8.23

With an assist yesterday evening, Clarke worked hard throughout and although his final ball wasn’t always spot on, eventually one came off.

Two shots and two key passes saw Clarke as the centrepiece of a lot of Sunderland’s attacks.

He looked tired at times, but throughout he drove on and that sort of performance is what gets team through games like this.