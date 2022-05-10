Derby County preferred bidder Chris Kirchner faces a new issue in his attempt to tie up a deal for the Rams, reports Alan Nixon.

Kirchner was granted preferred bidder status and the subsequent exclusivity period by administrators Quantuma. The American businessman has been looking to complete a deal ahead of a summer rebuild.

That ‘preferred bidder’ status ran out and ex-Newcastle United boss Mike Ashley put in a bid.

An extension to the above exclusivity has been granted to Kirchner after Ashley’s approach was deemed unacceptable:

He has made an offer. It’s too low. That’s why Kirchner exclusivity extended. https://t.co/Oq6js5dUv7 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 9, 2022

Thorny issue could have new direction – Nixon

The thing that has been holding up a successful acquisition of Derby County is the stadium – Pride Park.

Speaking at the weekend, Rams boss Wayne Rooney mentioned that “the stadium is the last piece” – hinting that this was the only obstacle to a successful deal.

As noted above, Nixon says that Kirchner is looking at a new direction as he searches for a way to drag a deal over the line.

Nixon reports that Kirchner is “looking to privately purchase Pride Park” in “his battle with Mike Ashley.”

Thoughts?

The extension granted to American businessman Kirchner is a good thing. This is especially in light of Ashley’s reported lowball offer for the club.

It is also interesting that Kirchner is looking to snag that final piece of the Derby County jigsaw. He is doing this by arranging “to privately purchase” Pride Park, according to Nixon.

By doing so, he would head off Ashley’s interest in Derby County and would overcome that final barrier holding up the takeover.

It would also be a massive boost for the Rams and their fans. A successful takeover would give the club that stable platform on which to plan and build for the summer.